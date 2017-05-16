ONLY ON 9: Lankford Introduces Health Care Reform Bill To "Target Specific Problem"

Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district, killing multiple people. Spanish public broadcaster RTVE says one suspect has been arrested.More >>
Police in the northern Spanish city of Barcelona say a white van has jumped the sidewalk in the city's historic Las Ramblas district, killing multiple people. Spanish public broadcaster RTVE says one suspect has been arrested.More >>
Country music superstar and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks posted a special video message to the survivor of a fatal July accident.More >>
Country music superstar and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks posted a special video message to the survivor of a fatal July accident.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.