Budget Stalemate Puts ODOT Projects At Unprecedented Risk

Just four days remain for lawmakers to raise revenue to fill the nearly $900 million budget gap.

If they don't, it would put the brakes on road projects all over the state. We spoke with ODOT officials and they're calling this a dire situation.

If this budget gap isn't filled, work on road projects would just stop. ODOT officials say more than 20 road and bridge projects have already been stopped but 80 more projects around the state could be suspended if there is no revenue plan.

ODOT says they've already given the state about $400 million since last year and have only gotten back $200 million in bonds.

Last night, the Senate passed a bill that would raise only $510 million. Just minutes after it passed, though, the House speaker called it "not a real solution."