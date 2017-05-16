Walters Residents, Police Dealing With Rash Of Car Burglaries

Police in Walters say they've had several car burglaries reported over the weekend and they believe they've had many others go unreported.

Police say the most recent ones happened overnight Sunday. The burglars are grabbing whatever small objects they can from unlocked cars.

Police believe they know who is doing it, a group of thieves who are from Duncan and one of the suspects was arrested a few days ago in Marlow. That's when they say they realized the victims in Walters are part of a much larger group spread all over southwestern Oklahoma.

Officers say the burglars are mostly looking for money, wallets, or loose change visible as they're passing by.

The department is using undercover officers to try and catch the thieves. They also want the public to avoid any confrontation with the burglars and call police immediately if you see something suspicious.