One Dead, One Critical After Multi Car Wreck In NW OKC

One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a three car crash near NW 10th and Council overnight, Oklahoma City Police confirm.

The wreck happened right around 11 p.m. and involved two cars and a pickup truck. One victim, Vayouk Phouangsouvanh, 15, died on scene. One is in the hospital with critical injuries. Others involved were unhurt.

It is unknown at this time what caused the accident. Police were also unclear as to which vehicle the victims were in.