Committee Passes Cigarette Tax After Similar Tax Fails In House

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A controversial cigarette tax designed to raise more than $200 million for healthcare Monday failed to garner enough votes in the State House of Representatives. 

The measure would have increased the tax on a pack of cigarettes by a $1.50. House Minority Leader Scott Inman says the bill failed because it didn’t include a tax increase for oil and gas companies.

“If we really care about public education, public healthcare, public safety, and public transportation in the state of Oklahoma, it’s going to take more than the cigarette tax,” Inman said.

A compromise bill late Monday did pass in a joint budget committee.  That bill would raise taxes on cigarettes at a rate of 67 cents a pack.

