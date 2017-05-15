OKC Bomb Squad Disposing Ammo After Being Turned In At Fire Station

The Oklahoma City bomb squad was called to an Oklahoma City fire station after a man turned in old ammo to firefighters, police said.

A man was cleaning out a deceased family member's attic when he found old, military-type ammo. He told police he took the ammo down the street to a fire station near NW 122 Street and Mustang Road to see what they thought he should do with them.

Firefighters called police and the bomb squad worked to properly dispose the ammo.

Police said no arrests will be made as no threat was made against firefighters or police.