Firefighters Battled NW OKC House Fire

Firefighters battled a house fire Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported shortly before 7:10 p.m. in the 7700 block of NW 113 Street.

Firefighters reported heavy flames and smoke from the garage and were able to put out the main body of the fire within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

