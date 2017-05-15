Storms Stay In Panhandle Tonight, Increase Across State Tuesday

Storm chances for the state are expected to stay in the panhandle Monday evening. Temperatures will only drop to the upper 60's under partly cloudy skies Monday night.

Storm chances increase Tuesday afternoon from west to east. There is only a slight chance for storms Tuesday evening in central Oklahoma with likely chances by Tuesday night. Once storms arrive, there is a moderate threat that they could become severe with the possibility of large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes.

Stay weather aware! There are more storm chances for Thursday through Saturday.

Stay with News9 we'll keep you advised.