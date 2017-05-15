Oklahoma Senate Passes $510M Budget Plan - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Senate Passes $510M Budget Plan

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Senate has passed a budget bill that they estimate would generate $510 million dollars in revenue to the state.

The plan includes a cigarette tax ($1.50 per pack) and a fuel tax (+$0.06 per gallon on gasoline and diesel), and rolls back rebates on gross production for the oil and gas industry.

The plan also repeals the manufacturing tax exemption for the wind industry. It also includes a fuel apportionment modification, to temporarily divert funds in general revenue. The Senate approved the budget plan by a vote of 36 to 9.

The Speaker of the House, Charles McCall issued the following statement regarding the Senate’s plan:

The Senate budget plan has already been proposed by House Republicans, and it was found to have no bipartisan support for the fuel tax. The Senate has known this for weeks, so what they proposed today is not a real solution to the budget problem. Per our Constitution, revenue raising measures must start in the House. We have a bipartisan plan in place in the House that, with Senate approval, would unlock $436 million in revenue for the budget.

Also in the Oklahoma House Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget (JCAB), several bills were passed, including a a bill to increase the Cigarette Tax to $0.67 per pack, a bill for biennial vehicle registration, and a version of the casino gaming bill, that excludes the provision to allow sports betting.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.