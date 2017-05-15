Edmond Residents Say Vicious Dogs Terrorizing Neighborhood

There are concerns in an Edmond neighborhood over two dogs they say are vicious.

Residents of "The Valley," near Northwestern 164th St. and North Western Ave., say it's a case similar to one that ended in the mauling death of an elderly woman and her dog last month. They say the two dogs in their neighborhood have been a problem for a long time now.

“It’s been over a year,” says Homeowners Association President Erin Bradshaw.

Last March the two dogs killed a dog known named Brownie, according to residents. The dogs also bit an elderly woman, and attacked another dog that fortunately survived.

After residents of the neighborhood voiced concerns to the homeowner the dogs were taken to another location.

However, now the two dogs are back. A neighbor claims the dogs lunged at her two sons just a couple days ago.

“There’s a bus stop that lets out right in front of their home,” says Bradshaw. “School is almost out, these kids are going to be running the neighborhood, I’m fearful for the lives of all the children in our neighborhood.”

Neighbors say they called animal control but there was no resolution.

“It’s a shame that residents in this area, that they do not feel safe,” says City Councilman John Pettis.

Pettis represents the area and says the council is working on a new ordinance that would place more mandates like fencing requirements for dog owners that have had past problems.

“This new ordinance that my colleagues and I are working on will strengthen what we currently do have,” says Pettis.

Bradshaw though points to what happened to Cecille Short, an elderly woman who was mauled to death by two dogs, and worries someone in her neighborhood could be next.

“My question is for these owners: Do you want blood on your hands because you’re almost there,” asks a fearful Bradshaw.

A girlfriend of the dogs' owner, who answered the door at the home where the dogs live, claims that the dog responsible for Brownie's death no longer lives there. She also says they have taken steps to prevent the other dogs from getting out.

A supervisor from animal control says if anyone is having problems with vicious dogs to call 911 if you feel like you are in danger or see the dogs running loose.