Chocolate Chip Scones

Chocolate Chip Scones

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar 
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 3/4 cup mini chocolate chips
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl combine all of the ingredients except for the chocolate chips.
  3. The mixture will be thick and sticky like a bread dough.
  4. Mix in the chocolate chips and turn out onto a flour lined board.
  5. Gently pat down the scone dough till it is 1 inch thick.
  6. Cut into eight wedges and place on the baking sheet.
  7. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

