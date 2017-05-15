Cigarette Tax Fails To Pass In The Oklahoma House

A cigarette tax bill, which would have raised cigarette taxes by $1.50 a pack failed by a 63-34 vote in the Oklahoma House, Monday afternoon.

House Bill 2372 needed 76 votes to pass. 19 Republicans and 15 Democrats voted no. The tax would have generated $215 million dollars for next year's fiscal budget.

Here is the final breakdown of the cigarette tax hike vote #okleg pic.twitter.com/PliYrd7NNC — Oklahoma Watch (@OklahomaWatch) May 15, 2017

Govenor Mary Fallin released the following statement after the tax vote.