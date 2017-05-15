Reports: Mike Boynton Adds FGCU Assistant To Round Out Staff

Oklahoma State basketball will hire Michael Fly from Florida Gulf Coast to round out Mike Boynton’s coaching staff, per multiple reports.

Fly has spent the past six seasons in Dunk City, including the Eagles’ Sweet 16 run in 2013 coaching under Andy Enfield. The 33-year-old previously worked as a video coordinator at Florida State. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky.

The addition of Fly gives Boynton the full complement of assistant coaches going into his first summer as a head coach. Boynton will have right-hand man Lamont Evans as associate head coach, veteran John Cooper and now the young assistant from Florida Gulf Coast.