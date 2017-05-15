Reports: Mike Boynton Adds FGCU Assistant To Round Out Staff - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Reports: Mike Boynton Adds FGCU Assistant To Round Out Staff

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER -

Oklahoma State basketball will hire Michael Fly from Florida Gulf Coast to round out Mike Boynton’s coaching staff, per multiple reports.

Fly has spent the past six seasons in Dunk City, including the Eagles’ Sweet 16 run in 2013 coaching under Andy Enfield. The 33-year-old previously worked as a video coordinator at Florida State. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky.

The addition of Fly gives Boynton the full complement of assistant coaches going into his first summer as a head coach. Boynton will have right-hand man Lamont Evans as associate head coach, veteran John Cooper and now the young assistant from Florida Gulf Coast.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.