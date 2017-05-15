3-Year-Old Shot In SE OKC, Police Investigating

A 3-year-old child has been shot in southeast Oklahoma City, police say.

Officers said they were investigating a report of shots being fired and located a child shot in the 2500 block of Southeast 51st St between South Eastern Ave. and South Bryant Ave.

According to officers, the child's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The victim was shot in the arm and taken to a local hospital.

Detectives say there are no suspects in custody at this time. They are interviewing several adults who were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

While officers were investigating the shooting, investigators came across a suspicious-looking device and called the bomb squad. Bomb squad cleared the device and police have returned to investigating the shooting.

UPDATE: Police have arrested two people for the shooting, Justin Davis, 33, and Rebecca Phillips, 24. Both were booked on complaints of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in the act of a felony.