Storms To Push From SW OK Across Metro Tuesday Evening

It's mid-May and we are in the heart of tornado season, so severe weather is always possible. Make sure you have your plan in place wherever you are and be prepared!

Today, the threats will be for wind and hail. This will be mainly in the panhandle region. It will be dry across central Oklahoma today.

Tuesday's round of scattered storms will develop late afternoon in far western Oklahoma. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible. These storms will march East and weaken as they move into central Oklahoma tomorrow night.

A second round will develop in southwestern Oklahoma Tuesday night and will charge Northeast overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, and a low tornado threat will be possible. As things look right now, the western sides of the state will have the greatest risk for severe weather and tornadoes.

We will monitor additional severe weather Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We are gearing up for the storms, so stay will News 9. We will keep you advised!