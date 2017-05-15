Kingston Boy Recovering After Attack By Service Dog - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Kingston Boy Recovering After Attack By Service Dog

Posted: Updated:
KINGSTON, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma boy is recovering at a Dallas hospital after surviving an attack by a service dog in Kingston last week.

The boy's mom said, on Thursday, her son went to pet the dog named Henry when the dog growled, jumped up, and bit him. She said the dog is often chained in the back of their apartment complex and her son has gone up to pet it multiple times before.

The boy was taken to a Durant hospital then transported to Dallas for reconstructive surgery for the bite on his face.

Kingston Police said there will be no criminal charges since the dog was chained at the time of the attack. The dog owner said her heart goes out to the child he bit and that Henry is not vicious. The dog will be under quarantine for 10 days.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.