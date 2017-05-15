Kingston Boy Recovering After Attack By Service Dog

An Oklahoma boy is recovering at a Dallas hospital after surviving an attack by a service dog in Kingston last week.

The boy's mom said, on Thursday, her son went to pet the dog named Henry when the dog growled, jumped up, and bit him. She said the dog is often chained in the back of their apartment complex and her son has gone up to pet it multiple times before.

The boy was taken to a Durant hospital then transported to Dallas for reconstructive surgery for the bite on his face.

Kingston Police said there will be no criminal charges since the dog was chained at the time of the attack. The dog owner said her heart goes out to the child he bit and that Henry is not vicious. The dog will be under quarantine for 10 days.