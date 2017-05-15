Two Work Weeks Left And Lawmakers Still Far From Deal

With just ten working days left our state's budget crisis continues as lawmakers have made very little progress in finding a way to fill the $878 million budget hole.

Members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives say they have a revenue plan, but that plan only raises $400 million. That deal is not enough to get the Gov. Mary Fallin's signature.

Revenue raising measures must be approved one week prior to the close of the legislative session, while a budget deal must be approved by the last day of the session, May 16.

If no deals are reached soon, lawmakers could be forced to hold a special session in June.