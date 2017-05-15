Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Car Near El Reno Casino - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Car Near El Reno Casino

Posted: Updated:
EL RENO, Oklahoma -

A person was hit by a vehicle and died last night while walking in the road near the Lucky Star Casino last night in El Reno.

The victim, Joshua Jones, 33, died on scene.

Jones was walking in the southbound lane of Highway 81 when the suspect vehicle, driven by Richard Lawson, 69, popped up over a hill and struck Jones., according to the police report.

Police list the cause of collision as "pedestrian action." No arrests were made.

