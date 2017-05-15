OHP Urges Safety, Awareness After Close Call On I-35 In Ardmore

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to pay attention to the road, especially after a near miss on I-35 in Ardmore yesterday.

Dashcam video shows just how quickly a routine day on the job can turn into a life threatening incident.

Trooper Dwight Durant posted the video on Facebook Sunday.

The trooper in the video had just stopped a tanker truck but, before he can exit his patrol car, a speeding SUV hurdled down the interstate, and swerved dangerously close to hitting the tanker and the trooper's vehicle.

The video is a stark reminder, OHP said, for drivers to slow down, stop any distractions, and pay attention when approaching any and all events occurring along the roadway. It is Oklahoma law to pull over into the other lane when you see an officer or anyone else stopped on the shoulder.