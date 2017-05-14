Guthrie Community Joins In Search For Family's Missing Dog

A 6-year-old black German Shepard named Kohl, has been missing for about a month.

A missing dog has mobilized dozens of residents in Guthrie.

The dog is a 6-year-old black German shepherd named Kohl.

Robbie and Sam Jones are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who brings Kohl back.

The Joneses boarded Kohl at a home on the west edge of town before they left the country for vacation on April 18.

They say their dog got spooked, and ran from the home.

The Joneses hired professional trackers from Arkansas last week.

Robbie Jones said the trackers picked up Kohl’s scent at two area parks on Monday, but the trail has gone cold since.

“If somebody can find him, bring him back to us or at least stay with the dog. If you see him, don’t chase him, don’t try to coax him,” she said.

Anyone who finds the dog is asked to call (405) 753-0930.