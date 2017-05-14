Nice, Warm With Plenty Of Sunshine Across OK Sunday

Nice and warm with plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon. It also may be a bit windier than Saturday.

Monday looks hot and humid with a strong south wind as well.

Tuesday, our severe weather chances return, mainly in western Oklahoma as a dryline sets up in the far eastern panhandles. Severe storms will be possible in central Oklahoma, but most the highest chances will be in western Oklahoma.

A few showers and storms will be possible in central Oklahoma, including OKC, Wednesday morning. Our second storm system arrives Thursday and Friday with more chances for severe weather.