Crews Put Out Car Fire At Edmond Dealership

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Edmond Firefighters were able to stop a car fire from spreading to other cars at the Edmond Hyundai dealership.

The call came in around midnight, to the business on Broadway near Kelly.

A viewer told News 9 they could see the flames and smoke from the highway. Crews said a used car caught fire.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the flames.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
