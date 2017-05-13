Crews Put Out Car Fire At Edmond Dealership

Edmond Firefighters were able to stop a car fire from spreading to other cars at the Edmond Hyundai dealership.

The call came in around midnight, to the business on Broadway near Kelly.

A viewer told News 9 they could see the flames and smoke from the highway. Crews said a used car caught fire.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the flames.