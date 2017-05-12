Suspect Connected To Deadly NW OKC Shooting Identified

Oklahoma City police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

Marqueon Boykins, 27, of Oklahoma City is currently in the Oklahoma County Jail, accused of the shooting. Investigators identified James Carbajal, 37, of Oklahoma City as the victim.

Police say he got into an argument with Carbajal Thursday afternoon, and it quickly escalated into a deadly confrontation.

This all happened near N. Hudson Ave. and NW 91st. St., just a few blocks away from Britton Rd. and the Broadway Extension.

Police say, at some point during that fight, Boykins went and got a gun from a nearby car. When officers arrived, they found Carbajal dead in the front yard and Boykins still there at the scene.

“Officers took him into custody, drove him to police headquarters where he was interviewed and subsequently booked into…jail on one count of murder in the first degree,” said OKC Police MSgt. Gary Knight.

Boykins is being held without bond. This is the 22nd homicide in Oklahoma City so far this year.