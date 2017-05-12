Coyle's Volunteer Fire Department Helps Residents With Storm Damage Cleanup

It’s a team effort in Coyle to get windows sealed up before the next storm.

“Every home in Coyle has some sort of damage,” said Fire Chief Michael Galbraith. The local fire department has been getting calls since the storm passed. Most of the damage is broken windows and torn-up trees."

The fire department has decided to help people patch up their broken windows for free, and move obstructing debris out the way.

“We’re here to serve our communities in more ways than just putting out fires,” said Galbraith.

Because it is a volunteer fire department, all the materials used are purchased from the firefighters themselves.

“Everything that we’re using today is from our own pockets,” he said.

So many homes were damaged from the storm that it may take awhile for claim agents to process the insurance for each family. That could mean days or weeks before a more permanent repair is done. Galbraith believes their help will reduce the number of scammers that come around after big storms.

For Coyle residents in need of assistance from the Coyle Volunteer Fire Department, contact them at 405-466-9901.