Rollover Wreck Snarls Traffic On SB I-35 In SE OKC

A rollover crash caused major traffic issues to traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 35 in southeast Oklahoma City, Friday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the scene near I-35 and SE 89th St. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and authorities tell News 9 two people were transported from the scene to OU Medical in unknown condition.

The wreck caused traffic on SB I-35 to be backed up for about five miles. Traffic on northbound I-35 was also impacted by rubberneckers.

