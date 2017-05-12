News 9 Goes Behind The Scenes Of The Lion King - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

News 9 Goes Behind The Scenes Of The Lion King

Posted: Updated:

The three-week run of The Lion King at Oklahoma City’s Civic Center Music Hall kicked off just this week.

The award-winning musical has been viewed by millions of people worldwide. But many people don’t get to see what goes on behind the scenes; especially with a production that features so many intricate details.

News 9 got the opportunity to go backstage and see a piece just what goes into making it all come together. The Lion King's run at the Civic Center lasts from May 9 - 28. 

