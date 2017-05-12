Two Earthquakes Reported In Northwest Oklahoma

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported Thursday morning in Major County, in northwest Oklahoma, the U.S.Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake struck at approximately 11:37 a.m. The epicenter was 12 miles south of Waynoka, 18 miles west of Cleo Springs and 96 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The earthquake was more than 3 miles deep.

A second earthquake was recorded in the same county at approximately 12:54. The 3.3 magnitude earthquake was nearly 5 miles in depth.

No injuries or damages have been reported from either earthquake.