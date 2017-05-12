Crash Near Kingfisher Kills One, Leaves Child Critical

One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after an overnight crash about three and a half miles west of Kingfisher.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi driven by Corey Roberts of Texas was heading westbound on SH 3. Roberts was traveling behind a car driven by Mark Smith of Kingfisher. He was driving with Amanda Smith and three kids. When Smith slowed down to make a left-hand turn, the semi crashed into the back of his car.

Both of the drivers were not injured, but the passenger, Amanda Smith was killed on scene. The oldest child in the car is in critical condition. The other two had injuries but were released from the hospital.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation.