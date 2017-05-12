Crash Near Kingfisher Kills One, Leaves Child Critical - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Crash Near Kingfisher Kills One, Leaves Child Critical

Posted: Updated:
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One woman is dead and another is in critical condition after an overnight crash about three and a half miles west of Kingfisher.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi driven by Corey Roberts of Texas was heading westbound on SH 3. Roberts was traveling behind a car driven by Mark Smith of Kingfisher. He was driving with Amanda Smith and three kids. When Smith slowed down to make a left-hand turn, the semi crashed into the back of his car.

Both of the drivers were not injured, but the passenger, Amanda Smith was killed on scene. The oldest child in the car is in critical condition. The other two had injuries but were released from the hospital.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.