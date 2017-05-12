Rural, Child, Nursing Home Care To Take Hit If Deal Isn't Done - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Rural, Child, Nursing Home Care To Take Hit If Deal Isn't Done

Posted: Updated:
file photo file photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

State lawmakers now have just five days left to fill a $900 million budget gap and progress is stalling as the House has adjourned until Monday.

The latest proposal is said to raise around $400 million. That plan includes a cigarette tax but not an increase in the gross production tax.

With the deadline looming, concerns from state agencies continue.

The state's Medicaid program, SoonerCare, is now preparing for rate reductions. The Health Care Authority runs SoonerCare and CEO Becky Pasternik-Ikard said in a statement:

The feedback we’ve received in these meetings is that these rate reductions are going to have significant consequences to many providers. As SoonerCare pays for more than half of all of the births in our state, provides health care benefits to more than 60 percent of the state’s children as well as funds about two-thirds of all of the nursing home care in our state, provider rate reductions will have unavoidable consequences on the availability of services. Rural areas could be hit particularly hard.  Providers will be faced with the difficult choice of whether or not to continue to serve SoonerCare members.

It's reported SoonerCare covers half of all of the births in our state, provides health care benefits to more than 60 percent of the state's children, and funds about two-thirds of all of nursing home care.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.