Oklahoma City Police arrested the shooter in a homicide that happened yesterday near NW 91st and Hudson.

Police say James Carbajal, 47, was shot and killed during a fight with Marqueon Boykins, 26, yesterday. Carbajal and Boykins were fighting on the front lawn of a home when Boykins left the fight to go get a gun.

Boykins was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a first degree murder complaint.