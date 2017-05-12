OKC Lawyer's Felony Assault Trial Ends In Mistrial - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Lawyer's Felony Assault Trial Ends In Mistrial

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A hung jury has led to a mistrial in the felony case against Oklahoma City lawyer Jay Silvernail.

Silvernail was charged with assault with a deadly weapon for his involvement in a shooting last year. The shooting happened outside of Groovy's Bar near NW Expressway and May and left a victim seriously wounded.

This is not the first time Silvernail has been entangled in a shooting. Back in 2015, he pulled a gun on a former client and shot and killed him in self-defense. The most recent shooting case was supposed to be wrapping up its trial phase this week.

News 9 confirmed last night a mistrial was declared. The jury reportedly wasn't able to reach a unanimous decision after seven hours of deliberation.

A new trial date will have to be set.

