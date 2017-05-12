Hostage Standoff Ends After 3 Killed, Including Deputy, In Arkansas

A suspect in the deaths of three people, including a sheriff's deputy, is in custody after a hostage standoff Thursday in rural Arkansas.

CBS affiliate WTHV reports that Lieutenant Kevin C. Mainhart, 46, of the Yell County Sheriff's Department, was fatally shot during a traffic stop Thursday morning in Dardanelle, about 65 miles west of Little Rock. Mainhart had reportedly pulled over a vehicle he believed to be associated with a disturbance call when he was shot and killed.

When officers arrived at the location of the initial disturbance call, they found two more people dead, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

The causes of death for the other two other victims, both female, have not been released.

The suspected shooter, James Michael Bowden, 32, then barricaded himself in the same home with a female hostage, officials said Thursday. After several hours, the suspect let the hostage go and he was arrested. The hostage was unharmed and is being interviewed.

Bowden is a suspect in all three deaths, officials said.

"This deputy checked in for duty this morning not even realizing that this would be his last call," Sadler said. "Our hearts are saddened and we are in prayer for his family and the officers who were his comrades who serve and protect this county."

Mainhart was a five-year veteran of the Yell County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Bill Gilkey said. He had previously retired from the West Memphis Police Department after a career of more than 20 years.

"He was an excellent law enforcement officer – he came to work every day, he had great work ethic, he was fair minded with people he dealt with on a daily basis," Gilkey said. "He was also a great father and husband as well as a great friend."

