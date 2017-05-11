My 2 Cents: Trump Made Right Decision To Fire FBI Director

From a P.R. standpoint, it could've been handled better, but the President, I believe, made the right decision canning the FBI director.

I don't know what the attitude was toward James Comey inside the FBI, but the public perception was an FBI in turmoil.

Comey overstepped his authority when he laid out all of the laws Hillary Clinton had broken with her private email server but then added, without authority, they weren't worth prosecuting her over.

He then undoubtedly damaged her campaign a week before the election when he announced there was new evidence to reopen the case.

You know, they say the best referees are the ones you don't notice. I think there's a lot of truth to that when it comes to FBI Directors too, and James Comey was in the spotlight way too much.

He seemed to enjoy testifying before Congress, and debating lawmakers on national TV about FBI practices.

Critics claim the President did it now because, Comey's FBI was getting too close on the Russian collusion investigation and he was trying to derail it, it will have the opposite effect.

Oklahoma congressman James Lankford asked the interim director about that, and he said Comey's firing will have no impact on the investigation, hopefully it will have a positive impact on the FBI.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.