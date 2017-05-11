My 2 Cents: Trump Made Right Decision To Fire FBI Director - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Trump Made Right Decision To Fire FBI Director

Posted: Updated:

From a P.R. standpoint, it could've been handled better, but the President, I believe, made the right decision canning the FBI director.

I don't know what the attitude was toward James Comey inside the FBI, but the public perception was an FBI in turmoil.

Comey overstepped his authority when he laid out all of the laws Hillary Clinton had broken with her private email server but then added, without authority, they weren't worth prosecuting her over.

He then undoubtedly damaged her campaign a week before the election when he announced there was new evidence to reopen the case.

You know, they say the best referees are the ones you don't notice. I think there's a lot of truth to that when it comes to FBI Directors too, and James Comey was in the spotlight way too much.

He seemed to enjoy testifying before Congress, and debating lawmakers on national TV about FBI practices.

Critics claim the President did it now because, Comey's FBI was getting too close on the Russian collusion investigation and he was trying to derail it, it will have the opposite effect.

Oklahoma congressman James Lankford asked the interim director about that, and he said Comey's firing will have no impact on the investigation, hopefully it will have a positive impact on the FBI.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.