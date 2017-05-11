Homes & Schools Damaged In Coyle Hail Storm

One person was killed and multiple others were injured Saturday when a car plowed into a group of protesters in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, hours after police broke up violent confrontations ahead of a scheduled rally of white nationalists.More >>
A helicopter crashed Saturday in Albermale County, Virginia, near the city of Charlottesville, where a violent white nationalist rally was taking place.More >>
