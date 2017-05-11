Police Investigating Homicide In NW OKC Neighborhood

Investigators are investigating a confirmed homicide, after a body was discovered in a northwest metro neighborhood, Thursday afternoon.

Police were called out to reports of a disturbance, around 2:30 p.m., when they found a deceased male, in the area of NW 91st St. and N. Hudson Ave. Authorities tell News 9 the victim had been shot. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A shooting suspect was located at the scene and has been taken into custody. That person's identity also has not yet been released.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.