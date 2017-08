An altercation at a northwest Oklahoma City gas station ended with gunshots and police searching for a suspect.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting at the Circle K gas station located near NW 122nd St. and N. May Ave. According to reports, the incident started as an argument between two men, when one of the men fired a gun.

Authorities say they are searching for one suspect, but so far have not released a description.

