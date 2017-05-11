Morning Traffic Backed Up After Bus Crash In Edmond - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Morning Traffic Backed Up After Bus Crash In Edmond

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Connect

Police responded to a crash involving an Edmond city bus and a school bus that backed up traffic near the intersection of Memorial and Kelly, Thursday morning.

Authorities said a Seeworth Academy bus rear ended the city bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the crash. Two people on the city bus were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Other passengers were put onto another city bus to continue their routes.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.