Owner Charged In Fatal NW OKC Dog Mauling Turns Self In

The owner of the dogs that fatally mauled an elderly woman back in April, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, Thursday morning.

Antwon Burks, 31, was booked on one complaint of second-degree manslaughter, just after 10 a.m.

Burks is the alleged owner of a pair of dogs that attacked and killed 82-year-old Cecille Short and her dog in a neighborhood in the 8100 block of Willow Creek Rd., on April 6.

The district attorney filed the manslaughter charge on Wednesday, but Burks was reportedly in Houston on a job. Burks turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning. Bond was set at $10,000.

