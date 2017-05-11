Tornado Threat Low, Severe Storms Likely - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tornado Threat Low, Severe Storms Likely

There is a scattered chance of storms across the state this morning. A better chance of storms develops across northern, central and eastern Oklahoma this afternoon.

A low risk of severe weather sets ups across the state around noon Thursday, with the threat lingering until around 8:00 p.m. The main threat could be tennis ball size hail. High winds and flooding are also possible.

The tornado threat is low, but not zero today. This is a low threat for tornadoes. We will be watching the area NE and E of OKC for a few supercells to develop.

News 9’s team of stormtrackers will be following the storms throughout the day. Look for updates on your News 9 app and on our News 9 Facebook page.

