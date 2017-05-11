Protesters Demand Action From Cole On Russia Investigation

Voters gathered outside Rep. Tom Cole's Lawton office yesterday in response to the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Indivisible Oklahoma led what they called an emergency protest last night, joining several other groups across the state and across the country. They were calling on Rep. Cole to demand an investigation into allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump Administration.

They say it's important for them to protest to make their voice heard.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee today in place of his former boss. Comey has been invited to testify next week.