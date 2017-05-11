Bond Set For Four Accused In Killing Of OU Student - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bond Set For Four Accused In Killing Of OU Student

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The four men arrested in connection in the deadly shooting of a University of Oklahoma student last month now face a $3 million bond.

Tyrek Turner, Armani Morgan, James Smith, and Cody Turbeville are charged with first degree murder. Late Wednesday night, all parties agreed to a bond amount. Smith and Turbeville, both still juveniles, are being housed in the Cleveland County Jail along with the other two.

On April 23, Nathaniel Ewing was shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Willow Brook Apartments. He died at the hospital early the next morning, on his 20th birthday.

According to court documents, Ewing's friend had been communicating with one of the suspects on Snapchat to buy marijuana and had never met prior to the shooting. The transaction was to take place at the friend's apartment complex. When the suspects arrived, they attempted to rob Ewing and the friend. One suspect held a gun to Ewing while another put the friend in a choke hold.

