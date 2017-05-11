Man Turns Himself In For Last Week's Shooting In Chickasha

The man accused of shooting a man several times in Chickasha last week has turned himself in.

Chickasha Police say Jfrica Richie shot Edward Moore last Monday following an argument in the central part of the city. Richie faces charges of shooting with an intent to kill and has been placed on a $100,000 bond.

According to Chickasha News, Richie and Moore began arguing after Moore and another man drove by and got out of the car. Police say Richie and another man pulled out guns and started firing shots in the air. When Moore didn't run, police say Richie shot him three times, hitting him in both of his arms and his leg. Moore's friend got him back into the car but were stopped by police on their way to their emergency room. Moore was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police say several nearby businesses were also damaged during the shooting after they were struck by several stray bullets.