Lightning causes thousands of power outages across the metro.

According to the OG&E outage map, there are currently over 8,000 customers without power.

Heavy lightning causing outages systemwide. Abt 15,000 out. Call 2 rpt: 800-522-6870. Chk status: sign in 2 ur acct online — OG&E (@OGandE) May 11, 2017

OG&E says power for most areas should be restored between now and 3:00 a.m.