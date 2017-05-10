Family Of OKC Dog Mauling Victim Opens Up About Owner's Charge

Oklahoma County prosecutors charged the owner of two pitbull-mix dogs involved in a deadly attack.

Police say they mauled an 82-year-old woman who was walking her dog in NW Oklahoma City last month.

Antwon Burks, 31, is charged with second-degree manslaughter for the death of Cecille Short. Short, also known as “Miss Cecile” around the neighborhood, was one house from her home, when police say Burks’ dogs attacked and killed her and her small dog named “Taylor.”

Burks’ attorney told News 9 that Burks has been working in Houston, and plans to come to OKC to turn himself in.

Short’s daughter Melinda Clonts says state laws are too lenient for irresponsible dog owners like Burks.

“It is so unfortunate that we have so few weapons in our arsenal when it comes to people that are irresponsible and neglectful,” she said. “They don’t have any concern for the people around them, and I don’t know what can be done to bring him back. It is frustrating, and I hope somehow they can get him back here and to face what he has done.”