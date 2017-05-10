Tornadoes Touch Down In SW Oklahoma

A tornado touched down near Chattanooga, Oklahoma Wednesday, May 10.

Two tornadoes have touched down in SW Oklahoma Wednesday evening.

The first was spotted near Frederick around 7:50 p.m.

A second tornado has touched down near Chattanooga, Oklahoma in Comanche County around 8:30 p.m.

8:32pm- TORNADO WARNING - Storm between Grandfield & Chattanooga just produced a tornado per @valcastor. Moving EAST. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/rxPH2oWMjb — David Payne (@tornadopayne) May 11, 2017

A tornado warning is in effect for Tillman County until 9:00 p.m.