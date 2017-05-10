Lincoln County Sheriff Racing For Fallen Officers

Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty will race in the Fallen Hero 50 to honor the five fallen officers since the start of 2017.

Dougherty says he didn't have a plan at first, just an idea for the tribute.

He merely mentioned racing in the Fallen Hero 50 at the Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker.

"I said if I had a car, I'd race," Sheriff Dougherty explained.

A specially designed sports model race car was donated to put his idea in motion. Dougherty is set to race May 26th and jokingly stated some on- the-job training could give him an advantage.

"In my career, I just chase the car in front of me and I'm always at least in 2nd place," Sheriff Dougherty said.

He's also raced on a track before but says this one will be different. Dougherty's car is wrapped to honor Oklahoma's fallen officer and highlights the names of those who have passed away in 2017.

Sac and Fox Police Officer Nathan Graves, Tillman County Deputy Sheriff Rick Guill, Craig County Deputy Sean Cookson, Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney and his future K-9 partner, and Logan County Deputy Sheriff David Wade.

"We know what these families go through, where their life has just all of a sudden changed," Dougherty said.

Sheriff Dougherty hopes to drive home the message officers who are lost in the line of duty will not be forgotten.

The Fallen Hero 50 was organized by Red Dirt Raceway owner Cody Brewer.

"I know guys that have been killed in the line of duty and we wanted to do something to honor those guys," explained Brewer, who serves a firefighter in Del City and wanted to recognize all first responders who died while serving the community.

Sheriff Dougherty is confident the event will mean a lot to the grieving families, including his own.

"It is also very special to me because 27 years ago my dad, a volunteer firefighter, had a heart attack out at a scene and died," Dougherty explained.

And he knows a race that's dedicated to some of Oklahoma's finest is a win in itself. The event is set for May 26th at 7:30 p.m. The race begins at 8 p.m. The raceway is waiving admission for all law enforcement officers. A fireworks show is expected to follow the race.

