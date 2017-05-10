Rickie Fowler Looks For Second Win In Three Years At THE PLAYERS - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Rickie Fowler Looks For Second Win In Three Years At THE PLAYERS

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida -

Rickie Fowler will begin his quest for his second win at THE PLAYERS Championship in the last three years when the former Oklahoma State Cowboy tees off on Thursday morning (7:16 CT) at TPC Sawgrass. 

Fowler, who enters the tournament with the seventh-best odds to win according to OddsShark, will be paired up with Jason Day and Henrick Stenson throughout the first two rounds. 

Fowler beat out Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner in 2015 after birdying the first extra hole following a three-hole aggregate playoff, but has won only two PGA Tour events since then. 

Not only does Fowler enter this year's event as a previous winner, but he does so riding some momentum. Fowler aced the infamous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during Wednesday's practice round. 

