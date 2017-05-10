Mom's Lavender Milk Bath - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mom's Lavender Milk Bath

  • 1 1/2 cup nonfat dry milk
  • 1/2 baking soda
  • 1/2 cup cornstarch
  • 3/4 cup epsom salts
  • 2 tablespoon dried lavender buds
  • 13 drops lavender essential oil
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon soap sparkles (optional)
  1. In a large bowl combine all of the ingredients.
  2. Mix well together and store in an airtight container.
  3. When you run a bath, add 1/4 cup.
  4. Soak and enjoy!

Lavender Soap

  • 1 pound goat milk soap base
  • 10-12 drops lavender essential oil
  • 1 tablespoon dried lavender buds
  • Purple soap dye
  1. Melt the soap base in small saucepan or in the microwave.
  2. Add in the lavender essential oil and buds. Mix together.
  3. Add purple soap dye to your desired color.
  4. Pour the warm soap into soap molds.
  5. Allow the soap to sit for 2 hours to harden.
  6. Store in an airtight container until you are ready to use.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
