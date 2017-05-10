NCAA Releases APR Data; OU Demonstrates Continued Classroom Success

PCO senior defensive end Ron Tatum has some lofty goals for the 2017 season.More >>
PCO senior defensive end Ron Tatum has some lofty goals for the 2017 season.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
The championship game is back in the Big 12, which was left out of the College Football Playoff in two of the first three years.More >>
The championship game is back in the Big 12, which was left out of the College Football Playoff in two of the first three years.More >>
The Brooklyn Nets will travel to Mexico City in December for two regular-season games as part of the 25th anniversary of the first NBA game in Mexico.More >>
The Brooklyn Nets will travel to Mexico City in December for two regular-season games as part of the 25th anniversary of the first NBA game in Mexico.More >>
OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph is featured on the cover of the most recent Sports Illustrated issue.More >>
OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph is featured on the cover of the most recent Sports Illustrated issue.More >>