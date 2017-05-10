NCAA Releases APR Data; OU Demonstrates Continued Classroom Success

The NCAA released Academic Progress Rate data for member institutions Wednesday and, for the ninth consecutive year, all of the University of Oklahoma's athletics programs earned a multiyear APR score above the NCAA minimum threshold. In fact, each of the Sooners' 19 sports programs registered a multiyear APR score at least 30 points above the NCAA's required minimum of 930 (four-year average; 2012-13 through 2015-16 academic years).

Additionally, 13 of OU's 19 athletics programs recorded a multiyear APR score above the NCAA Division I national average for those sports, and five OU programs — women's basketball, women's golf, women's gymnastics, rowing and women's tennis — registered perfect multiyear APR scores of 1,000 to pace the Big 12 in those sports. This is the fourth consecutive year that OU's women's golf and women's gymnastics programs posted a perfect APR score, and the third straight year that women's tennis has accomplished the feat.

All three OU programs that won national championships during the 2015-16 academic year boast multiyear APR scores that exceed the national average (women's gymnastics, men's gymnastics [991] and softball [994]). The Sooners' men's and women's gymnastics teams again won NCAA titles last month.

"Our student-athletes the last several years have exhibited what can be labeled as unprecedented academic success, as the pursuit of a college degree continues to be the focus of our student-athlete experience," said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. "Our commitment in that area is reflected by today's APR data released by the NCAA, and we're proud of the significant progress we've made. With the help of our academic support and coaching staffs, we aspire to produce even better results in the coming years."

The APR provides a real-time look at a team's academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team's academic performance.

In addition to the Sooners' APR success, OU student-athletes have posted a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 for 10 consecutive semesters, the longest streak in school history. In November, OU garnered an 85-percent student-athlete Graduation Success Rate, its second straight GSR school record.

