Harrah Teacher Surrenders Teaching License Amid Investigation

The Oklahoma State Board of Education confirms a Harrah Schools teacher surrendered his teaching license Wednesday, after a sexual misconduct investigation.

Hampton Anderson is a former science teacher at Harrah Middle School who resigned last week after the school board suspended his teaching license.

An investigation was prompted after a parent alerted the board that Anderson had his medical license revoked in 2010 for sexual misconduct. However, Anderson was still able to teach at the school.

News 9 has also learned and confirmed Anderson teaches at Oklahoma City Community College. A spokesperson for OCCC confirms he is an adjunct professor teaching anatomy and physiology this semester, with spring classes ending this week. News 9 asked the state board of education, and teaching certification for general education does not apply to higher education.

No word yet if Anderson will teach next semester.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister admitted that more should have been done to check into Anderson’s full background during the hiring process by Harrah Schools.

“In my opinion that is inexcusable,” said Hofmeister. “We are risking students’ safety when we knowingly have an individual who has had an abuse of power in another field and in another profession.”